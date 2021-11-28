Khaleda not in govt custody: Law minister

The law minister said this in parliament replying to a remark made by BNP MP Rumeen Farhana who claimed in the parliament that "Khaleda Zia still remains in government custody."

"If anything happens to the leader, the government will have to bear the full responsibility as she has been in government custody for the last three years. She's still in government custody," said Rumeen.

She said the law minister earlier argued that Khaleda Zia would have to go back to jail for going abroad as there is no scope to reconsider a decided case in the same provision (section 401) of the Criminal Code of Procedures.