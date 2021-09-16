No record in National Archives can be destroyed; bill passed

As per the proposed law, the National Archives will provide records to any individual upon application and provide applicable fees.

From now on it would require permission from the director general (DG) to send any file which is more than 75 years old and have cultural and literature value.

If the DG thinks that this will go against the country then the DG can deny the permission.

The aggrieved person can apply to the government within 14 days of informing him officially and the decision of the government is final.