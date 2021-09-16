No record in National Archives can be destroyed; bill passed

The provision of destroying any record has been dropped from the law. So, no record stored in the National Archives can be destroyed.
The soft copies of classified documents will have to be stored in Kaliakoir Data Centre after a certain period of time.
There will be a 17-member advisory council for three years for the National Archives and its director general (DG) will be appointed by the government.
As per the proposed law, the National Archives will provide records to any individual upon application and provide applicable fees.
From now on it would require permission from the director general (DG) to send any file which is more than 75 years old and have cultural and literature value.
If the DG thinks that this will go against the country then the DG can deny the permission.
The aggrieved person can apply to the government within 14 days of informing him officially and the decision of the government is final.
If anyone tempers or destroys or erases or hacks any file of the Archive that person will be imprisoned for three years or fined Tk 20,000.
If anyone takes any file from the National Archives illegally, smuggles it abroad or takes it outside the Archive building with an ill intention, that person will be imprisoned for five years or fined Tk one lakh.