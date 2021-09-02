Schools, colleges to be reopened soon: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday told the parliament that measures are being taken to reopen the schools and colleges soon.

She called upon all to maintain the health guidelines, alongside taking initiative to clean their houses and surroundings, to contain the spread of coronavirus and dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease.

“I have already directed to reopen the schools and colleges soon. Measures have already been taken to this end,” the PM said while taking part in a discussion on an obituary reference at the death of incumbent lawmaker Hasibur Rahman Swapon from Sirajganj-6 constituency.