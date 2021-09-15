Students of 12-yr-old or above to be vaccinated: PM Hasina

The prime minister said the government has a plan to vaccinate 80 per cent of the country’s population.

The government is taking measures as per the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to bring 50 per cent of people under vaccination coverage by December 2021, she told the House.

To make that happen, Sheikh Hasina said, the government will provide vaccines for the students aged 12 or above.

She mentioned that the physically-challenged people will be brought under the vaccination coverage through vans provided by the respective ministry to bring them under the social safety-net coverage.