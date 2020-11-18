Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Bill 2020 passed

The Jatiya Sangsad on Tuesday passed the Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Bill 2020 in a bid to ensure death penalty for rape.
State minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira moved the bill in the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
Explaining on the bill, the state minister said the enactment of the law will impose a positive role in the society, adding, “The present government led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina is much aware of establishing the women’s right.”
Opposing the provision of death penalty in the proposed law, opposition lawmaker Shamim Haider Patwary said, “We will not get the benefit of the law without increasing the appointment of Judges as the country needs 18,000 judges for the judiciary.”
Earlier, the ‘Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2020’ was placed in Parliament on 8 November, this year.
State minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira placed the bill which was sent to the respective parliamentary standing committee for scrutiny.
In the proposed law, the punishment for rape is death penalty or life imprisonment.
According to Article 9 (1) of the existing Women and Children Repression Prevention Act-2000, the punishment for rape is life imprisonment.
The law was promulgated through the President’s ordinance on 13 October as the parliament was not in session at that time and due to growing demands from the public to ensure death penalty for rapists.
As per the legal obligation, the ordinance was placed in parliament on the first sitting of the special session by the law minister Anisul Huq.
The trial of rape cases shall be completed by 180 days at Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunals according to the existing law.