Passenger vessels to run till Monday noon: BIWTA

In a press release issued on Sunday, the BIWTA chairman said, according to the initial decision, the passenger vessels would be allowed to operate till 6.00am on Monday, but may extend up to noon.

He also urged the passengers to abide by the strict hygiene rules while traveling.

After being closed for more than a week, the garment industry reopened on 1 August. The operations of passenger vessels started on a limited scale from Saturday due to the increasing pressure of the people heading to the capital.