Passenger vessels to run till Monday noon: BIWTA

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) said on Sunday that the passenger vessels would be allowed to continue operation till 12.00pm on Monday due to the excessive pressure of the passengers, but the time length may increase based on the pressure of passengers, reports BSS.

Commodore Golam Sadeq, chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), confirmed the matter.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the BIWTA chairman said, according to the initial decision, the passenger vessels would be allowed to operate till 6.00am on Monday, but may extend up to noon.

He also urged the passengers to abide by the strict hygiene rules while traveling.

After being closed for more than a week, the garment industry reopened on 1 August. The operations of passenger vessels started on a limited scale from Saturday due to the increasing pressure of the people heading to the capital.

