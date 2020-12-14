'Pay attention to nutrition during coronavirus times'

Bangladesh has been internationally acclaimed for the advancements it has made over the past decade or so in food and nutrition security. However, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the income of a large section of the population has decreased and this has had an impact on nutrition security. In order to address this situation, simply increasing food production is not sufficient. Nutritious food must reach the people. Clean water and sanitation must be ensured. This calls for emphasis on education and awareness programmes.
These observations were made on Thursday, 10 December, at a virtual roundtable meeting on 'The impact of coronavirus on food and nutrition security: Multisectoral policy and strategy management.' Leading nutrition and health experts of the country participated in the discussion organised by the Civil Society Alliance for Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) and Prothom Alo.
Additional secretary of the health ministry's health services division and SUN focal point, Kazi Zebunnessa Begum, said the government is placing importance on nutrition in all types of short and long-term plans. When there was a crisis in harvesting the Boro crop at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, prime minister Sheikh Hasina took initiative to send workers to the haors (wetlands). But having food alone will not improve the state of nutrition. She said, "Health and nutrition are multidimensional. That is why we have made an effort to ensure nutritious food."
Director general of Bangladesh National Nutrition Council, Md Khalilur Rahman, said that just as hand washing has become a matter of regular practice in coronavirus times, awareness campaigns regarding nutrition must also be carried out.
Line director of the National Nutrition Services and the Public Health Institute, SM Mustafizur Rahman, said, "Our harvest has been brought in and now is the time to pay attention to food distribution. It is not enough just to have food at home. The food must be balanced." He said rather than just criticising, all must come forward with a cooperative attitude.
Professor of Dhaka University's Institute of Food and Nutrition Science, Nazma Shaheen, said at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, the farmers were unable to sell their produce. The urban consumers had to buy food at high prices. And as the income of the poor had dropped, they had to cut expenditure on food.
After the opening address by Prothom Alo's associate editor Abdul Quayum, the keynote was presented by country director of Helen Keller International Aminuzzaman Talukdar. He said, "We work with civic society organisations to improve the state of nutrition. Over 200 such organisations are involved in this. We are mobilising public awareness regarding nutrition."
Associate director of BRAC's health, nutrition and population programme, Morsheda Chowdhury said that several studies of BRAC had revealed that the condition of a large number of people's food and nutrition in the country during coronavirus had deteriorated. A study had indicated that the income of 75 per cent of the people in the cities and 62 per cent in the villages, had decreased. To tackle the situation, they first spent from their savings and then cut down on their intake of animal protein.
Head of programmes of the NGO ICCO, Abdul Kalam Azad, said many poor people shifted to the villages from the cities during the lockdown. They had originally come from the villages and had long settled in the cities. They had lost their cultivation skills and so couldn't take up agriculture again in the villages. He said there was need to provide these people with necessary technical training for agriculture and rural life.
Representative of the UK government's international development agency DFID, ABM Firoz Ahmed, said that under the agriculture policy, the government was encouraging the production of nutritious food. But attention must also be paid to the marketing of agricultural produce. It must be noted that urbanisation and industrialisation had an impact on nutrition.
Country director of Water Aid, Bangladesh, Hasin Jahan, said every year 4 million people died of water borne diseases in the country. The main cause of this was the lack of clean water and sanitation. Safe water must be given importance in all the plans and policies concerning nutrition. Funds must be allocated for this purpose. Safe water and sanitation experts must be included in these efforts.
Nutrition advisor for Concern Worldwide, Bangladesh, Amir Hossain, said the state of nutrition needed constant monitoring so that the improvement or deterioration of the situation could be noted.
LSFF Value Chain portfolio lead of GAIN, Bangladesh, Asheq Mahfuz, placed emphasis on production of nutritious agricultural produce and ensuring availability at fair prices, in order to improve the state of nutrition.
Chief of Party of Save the Children in Bangladesh's Suchona programme and secretary general of CSA for SUN, Sheikh Shahed Rahman, said children and adolescents were are greatest danger caused by the deterioration in nutrition due to coronavirus. The nutrition programmes must be prepared with them in mind.
Deputy programme manager of the National Nutrition Services, Bulbul Islam, placed priority on providing nutritious food.
CARE Bangladesh's nutrition leader, Nazneen Rahman, said importance must be placed on improving nutrition of the urban lower class and informal sector professionals.
The discussion was moderated by Prothom Alo's associate editor Firoz Choudhury.