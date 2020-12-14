'Pay attention to nutrition during coronavirus times'

Professor of Dhaka University's Institute of Food and Nutrition Science, Nazma Shaheen, said at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, the farmers were unable to sell their produce. The urban consumers had to buy food at high prices. And as the income of the poor had dropped, they had to cut expenditure on food.

After the opening address by Prothom Alo's associate editor Abdul Quayum, the keynote was presented by country director of Helen Keller International Aminuzzaman Talukdar. He said, "We work with civic society organisations to improve the state of nutrition. Over 200 such organisations are involved in this. We are mobilising public awareness regarding nutrition."

Associate director of BRAC's health, nutrition and population programme, Morsheda Chowdhury said that several studies of BRAC had revealed that the condition of a large number of people's food and nutrition in the country during coronavirus had deteriorated. A study had indicated that the income of 75 per cent of the people in the cities and 62 per cent in the villages, had decreased. To tackle the situation, they first spent from their savings and then cut down on their intake of animal protein.

Head of programmes of the NGO ICCO, Abdul Kalam Azad, said many poor people shifted to the villages from the cities during the lockdown. They had originally come from the villages and had long settled in the cities. They had lost their cultivation skills and so couldn't take up agriculture again in the villages. He said there was need to provide these people with necessary technical training for agriculture and rural life.