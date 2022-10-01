Record 635 hospitalised with dengue

This is the highest number of hospitalisation from dengue fever in a day this year. A total of 524 patients were hospitalised earlier on 29 September.
The latest death was reported from Barishal division raising the death toll in the division to 5.
The dengue death toll in Dhaka division remained unchanged at 27 and in Chattogram division at 24.
Of the new patients, 518 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 117 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 2,158 dengue patients, including 1,658 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.
So far, the directorate has recorded 16,727 dengue cases and 14,513 recoveries this year.