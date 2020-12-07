PBI to probe sedition cases against Babunagari, Mamunul and Faizul

Aminul Islam Bulbul in the case also alleged that the accused were trying to incite communal hatred by using the religion and use this for gaining political miles.

Meanwhile, Bangabandhu Foundation executive president Abdul Malek filed another sedition case against acting secretary general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Muhammad Mamunul Haque and the court after recording statement of the plaintiff, ordered deputy inspector general (DIG) of PBI to probe the case and submit the report within 7 January.