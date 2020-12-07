PBI to probe sedition cases against Babunagari, Mamunul and Faizul

A Dhaka court Monday ordered Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to probe sedition cases lodged against Hefajat-e-Islam chief Junaid Babunagari, joint secretary general Mamunul Haque and Islami Andalon Bangladesh nayeb-e-amir Syed Fazlul Karim and , reports BSS.
Muktijuddho Mancha central committee president Aminul Islam Bulbul filed the first case against the three with the court of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satybrata Shikder and the court after recording statement of the plaintiff, ordered deputy inspector general (DIG) of PBI to probe the case and submit the report within 7 January.
The plaintiff in the case alleged that Mamunul at a function in capital’s BMA Bhaban on 13 November had threatened to lay seize at Shapla Chattar area, while Syed Fazlul Karim at a separate program in Dholaikhal area, had called for jihad to stop construction of Bangabandhu’s sculpture, he even threatened to throw the sculpture in Buriganga.
Junaid Babunagari in another program at Hathazari in Chattogram had also allegedly threatened repeating a Shapla Chattar blockade and tearing down the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Aminul Islam Bulbul in the case also alleged that the accused were trying to incite communal hatred by using the religion and use this for gaining political miles.
Meanwhile, Bangabandhu Foundation executive president Abdul Malek filed another sedition case against acting secretary general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Muhammad Mamunul Haque and the court after recording statement of the plaintiff, ordered deputy inspector general (DIG) of PBI to probe the case and submit the report within 7 January.