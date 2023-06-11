Jamaat-e-Islami shouldn't be termed guilty until convicted: Law minister

The law minister, Anisul Huq, on Sunday said Jamaat-e-Islami should not be termed guilty until the party is convicted.

The minister came up with this remark at a ‘Meet the Reporters’ event held at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) on Sunday morning.

In the question-answer session, a newsman asked the minister, "While you are amending the act to ban the Jamaat-e-Islami [as a political party], you have given them space to take to the streets by allowing them to hold a rally [in Dhaka] after 10 years. A political party has been trying to hold a rally at the engineering institute at Ramna [in Dhaka] for a month. But instead of approving their request, you have permitted Jamaat-e-Islami to arrange a gathering there. Isn’t that contradictory?"

The law minister replied that he doesn’t think it as contradictory. Jamaat should not be termed guilty until the verdict is delivered. Until the verdict is delivered, he cannot say Jamaat is banned.