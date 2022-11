Government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices will go for new timings from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm from tomorrow as per the decision taken in the cabinet meeting on 31 October, reports BSS.

On 1 November, public administration minister issued a notification fixing the new schedule.

The new schedule will remain in effect until issuance of the next order. As per the decision, private offices, banks and insurance offices and courts will prepare their respective schedules.