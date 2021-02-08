People aged 40 will get COVID-19 vaccine

People aged 40 are entitled to take COVID-19 vaccine, prime minister Sheikh Hasina made the directive in the cabinet meeting on Monday.
Earlier, 55-year-old people were allowed to receive the shot against coronavirus.
Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said this at a press conference saying the PM’s directive will be executed from today (Monday).
Nationwide vaccination drive
The government rolled out a countrywide mass COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday, aiming to put an end to the pandemic. Health minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the nationwide inoculation programme through a video conference from the DGHS around 10:30 am.
The vaccine will be administered at 1,005 centres across the country. Health minister Zahid Maleque received the first shot of the vaccine at Sheikh Russel National Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital in the morning.
According to the DGHS, 50 booths have been set up in 50 hospitals in Dhaka while a total of 204 teams of health workers will administer the vaccine.