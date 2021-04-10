People at high risk of infection in bazars and public transport: IEDCR

People are at high risk of novel coronavirus infection in bazars and public transport, a report of IEDCR has revealed.

The report said those who have been infected so far either have gone to the bazars or used the public transport.

The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) report said the novel coronavirus infections are also spreading from houses of worship, meetings, seminars, public gatherings, health centres, visiting from one division to another division, social functions and tourist centres.

IEDCR identifies these sources of infection by analysing the history of infected people.

The report was published on IEDCR website on Thursday.