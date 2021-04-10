People at high risk of infection in bazars and public transport: IEDCR

People are at high risk of novel coronavirus infection in bazars and public transport, a report of IEDCR has revealed.
The report said those who have been infected so far either have gone to the bazars or used the public transport.
The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) report said the novel coronavirus infections are also spreading from houses of worship, meetings, seminars, public gatherings, health centres, visiting from one division to another division, social functions and tourist centres.
IEDCR identifies these sources of infection by analysing the history of infected people.
The report was published on IEDCR website on Thursday.
The health guidelines have to be ensured completely on public transport. The government instruction to shift kitchen markets to open places has to be ensured.IEDCR adviser Mushtaq Hossain
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday night, IEDCR director Tahmina Shirin said they have analysed the history of about 8,500 infected persons between 5 March and 5 April.
According to findings, some 61 per cent of the infected persons have history of visiting bazars and using public transport. Some 30 per cent of people have visited public gathering and places of prayer.
Of 8500 infected people, some 26 per cent went to health centres, 22 per cent came in contact with coronavirus patients. Besides, some 13 per cent travelled to different divisions and 12 per cent participated in social functions.
Sources said IEDCR has been carrying out contact tracing, seeking information from the patients. The information includes where the patients went before infection and their assumption about their infection. This information is also shared with the World Health Organisation.
In the wake of the spike in novel coronavirus, the government enforced restrictions from 5 April to 11 April. These restrictions are being implemented casually. Amid the restrictions, public transport was allowed to ply from Thursday. The shopping malls were allowed to open from Friday. The government instruction to shift kitchen markets to open place has not been ensured.
IEDCR adviser Mushtaq Hossain said the health guidelines have to be ensured completely on public transport. The government instructions to shift kitchen markets to open places has to be ensured, he added.
During the second wave of coronavirus, the number infected cases and deaths are rising alarmingly. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reports over 50 deaths from coronavirus in the last 10 consecutive days.
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 673,594 as 7,462 more cases were reported, after testing 31,654 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time, 63 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,584, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded first death on 18 March that year.
