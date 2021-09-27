People over 25 will be vaccinated Tuesday

People aged above 25 years will receive the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in this campaign. Women, physically challenged people and people aged 40 years and above will get priority.
However, pregnant women and lactating mothers will remain out of the purview of special vaccination campaign.
The director general (DG) of DGHS Mohammad Kurshid Alam confirmed the development on Monday to the media through a programme live streamed on Facebook.
Mohammad Kurshid Alam said they have fixed the target of vaccinating 7.5 million people on Tuesday marking the 75th birth anniversary of Sheikh Hasina.
Out of this, 500,000 more vaccines will be inoculated as a part of the regular vaccination programme. Those who would get the first dose tomorrow (28 September) would receive the second one on 28 October, he added.
The health directorate DG said they have set a target to vaccinate over 1,500 people per center of union level while the number is 500 and over 1000 per ward in municipality and city corporation level respectively.
Apart from this, regular vaccination campaign will be continued, he further added.