Per capita income to be $2825 in FY 2021-22: Planning minister

The minister said that the country’s per capita income has increased by $234 dollars in the last 12-month period. At the end of the previous fiscal year, the per capita income was $2,591.
The planning minister further said that along with the per capita income, the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth will 7.25 per cent. In the 2020-21 fiscal year, it was 6.94 per cent.
The 7 per cent GDP growth in the previous fiscal year in a Covid-affected economy raised doubts among the country’s economists and analysts. The planning minister is now claiming that as per current estimations, this year’s GDP growth will surpass that of last year. This is raising fresh doubts among the economists.