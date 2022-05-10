Per capita income to be $2825 in FY 2021-22: Planning minister

The minister said that the country’s per capita income has increased by $234 dollars in the last 12-month period. At the end of the previous fiscal year, the per capita income was $2,591.

The planning minister further said that along with the per capita income, the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth will 7.25 per cent. In the 2020-21 fiscal year, it was 6.94 per cent.