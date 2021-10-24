Perpetrators deliberately tarnish country's image: PM Hasina

The prime minister said a group is busy to defame the country, adding that it is no matter to them, whatever development or good work is carried out in the country.
"What do they want? Actually they don't want normal democratic process to continue in the country," she said, continuing that, "Their importance is increased if an unusual situation takes place in the country."
Sheikh Hasina said they don't see the development rather "they want to destroy" and it is the reality. "So the countrymen have to remain alert about this," she observed.
The premier said Bangladesh will move ahead through communication across the country and none can pull it back.
Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader delivered the welcome address while secretary of the ministry Nazrul Islam made presentation on the bridge and highways.
Prime minister's principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function.
Later, the premier exchanged views connecting with Payra bridge end at Patuakhali and the office of the deputy commissioner of Sylhet. Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, among others, also spoke.
Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu, MP, central working committee member Abul Hasnat Abdullah, MP, presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and publicity and publication secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP and officials concerned were present at Ganabhaban.
A documentary on the newly constructed bridge and Dhaka-Sylhet and Sylhet-Tamabil Highways was screened.
The Payra Bridge has a "bridge health monitor" system, which has been installed for the first time in a bridge in the country.
The system will send signals of natural disasters, including thunderstorms and earthquakes or any damage.
The both sides of 1470 metre long and 19.6 metre wide bridge will be connected by cables, while it is 18.30 metre high from the water level to ease movement of ships coming from and to Payra port.
In the construction of the bridge, a single pillar has been used in the middle of the river which is expected not to disrupt the normal water flow of the river.
With the opening of Payra bridge, direct road communication will be established between Dhaka and Kuakata after being completed the construction of the Padma bridge.
The prime minister said after assuming office in 2009, the Awami League government has concentrated on the development of the country, especially in the southern region.
She said her government first built the Patuakhali bridge on the Laukathi river during the first tenure followed by the Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat bridge (Dapadapiya bridge) on the Kirtankhola river, the Shaheed Sheikh Kamal bridge on the Andharamanik river in Khepupara, the Shaheed Sheikh Jamal bridge on the Sonatala river in Hajipur and the Shaheed Sheikh Russell bridge on the Khaprabhanga river in Mahipur in phases.
Today an aesthetic Payra bridge was built over the Payra river which would not only increase tourism opportunities but also expand business as the government is setting up Payra Sea Port, she added.
Mentioning that a communication network will be established all over the Bangladesh, she said, "If the Padma bridge is opened, the people of the south will have no more trouble and that's why we are building other bridges at the same time."
Expressing gratitude to the people for voting Awami League, Sheikh Hasina said, "Due to consistency of the government, no one can undermine today's Bangladesh, everyone respect Bangladesh now. The country has earned acclamation from the whole world."
Recalling the country's miserable days after killing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the premier said those who were in power directly or indirectly from 1975 to 1996 and 2001 to 2008 wanted to stop the country's development.
"It was not their desire that Bangladesh will get honor across the world and the people of this country will move around the world with their heads high. This was very much painful for us," she said.
About the Covid-19 pandemic, Sheikh Hasina asked all to follow the health safety guidelines to be protected from the deadly virus.
"We're providing vaccines . . . no one will be left out as we're taking steps so that everyone can remain safe," she said.
The head of the government said schools and colleges are gradually reopening so there remains no hurdle in academic activities for the students.
She also mentioned that the government has adopted Vision 2021, Vision 2041 and Delta Plan 2100 to advance the country.
Referring to her government's endeavour to provide electricity to all houses, she said initiative has been taken to bring modern technology to the grassroots so that people can work and eat at home and become self-sufficient.
Sheikh Hasina said the southern part of Bangladesh, which has canals, rivers and water-bodies, is going to be the most affected by climate change.
"Therefore, as soon as we can make socio-economic development in this region, it will help improve the quality of people's life here. It will have a huge impact on country's economy and we will be able to take the country further," she added.