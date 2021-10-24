Perpetrators deliberately tarnish country's image: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today said a vested section of people deliberately perpetrated incidents to tarnish the image of the country, reports BSS.

"Some incidents happen or are being perpetrated time and again. You (people) must feel that it is being done intentionally so that the image of Bangladesh is tarnished (abroad)," she said.

The premier came up with the observation while inaugurating the newly much-awaited bridge constructed over the Payra River in Lebukhali area on Barishal-Patuakhali highway.

She also laid foundation stone of the up-gradation of Dhaka-Sylhet and Sylhet-Tamabil Highways into six-lane with separate SMVT lanes.