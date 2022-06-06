Persons liable to be brought to book: Home minister

Before that Asaduzzaman Khan visited the charred BM container depot at Kadamrasul in Sitakunda.
The home minister said, "We don’t give impunity to any person responsible. A probe is being carried out to find out the people responsible for the explosion. Then they will be brought to book."
A huge explosion occurred at BM container depot at Sitakunda of Chattogram, following a fire on Saturday night. At least 41 people including nine firefighters have been killed and over 200 people sustained injuries in the incident. The injured have been undergoing treatment in Dhaka and Chattogram.