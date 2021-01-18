Play constructive role to ensure rule of law: President to oppositions

President Abdul Hamid called upon the opposition parties along with the ruling party to play a constructive role for ensuring transparency, accountability, tolerance, human rights and the rule of law.

“Let us forget the differences of party-like-path and pay the blood debt of millions of martyrs by establishing a society free from exploitation irrespective of religion-caste-tribe," president Hamid said this on Monday while addressing the opening day of its maiden session in 2021 of the 11th parliament.

Keeping the spirit of the liberation war unhurt, Hamid said, all will have to work more unitedly to root out corruption, drugs, terrorism and militancy from the country to build the 'Golden Bengal' of Bangabandhu's dream.

Terming Jatiya Sangsad as the centrepiece of people's hope and aspirations, he urged the ruling and the opposition parties to play their due role for the sake of great National Assembly.