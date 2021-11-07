PM asks country’s diplomats to render proper services to expatriates

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Sunday asked the diplomats of the country to perform their duties with sincerity to render proper services to the expatriate Bangladeshis across the globe alongside boosting trade and commerce, reports BSS.

“You (diplomats) need to deliver proper services to the expatriates and look after their wellbeing,” she said. The prime minister said this while virtually inaugurating the extended chancery premise of Bangladesh High Commission (BHC) in London from her place of residence.