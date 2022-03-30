PM clarifies why Bangladesh votes in favour of Ukraine

She said the Ukrainian people are facing sufferings, becoming refugees and
children are also sufferings due to the war.
"As the issue of human rights was involved, Bangladesh stood for it... It
is very clear and there should be no confusion about it," she added.
Sheikh Hasina said when the first proposal was tabled in the UNGA,
Bangladesh found that there was no issue of human rights and no initiative of stopping the war rather only a vote against a country which is Russia.
"Seeing it, I decided not to vote," she said.
The prime minister, also the leader of the house, said the war didn't begin
from out of nowhere; rather there might have been some provocation which caused the war.
She questioned why a single country should be condemned.
In this context, she said, "We abstained from voting."
The prime minister mentioned that Russia is a friend of Bangladesh and it stood beside us when the USA sent its seventh fleet for Pakistan during the War of Liberation in 1971.
"Russia stood by us in our bad time and we are surely beside the country, but if they (Russia) commit injustices we won't accept that," she said.
She continued that everyone should see who is provoking and behind this war.
She went on saying that, "So, on that day we made a decision that we wouldn't cast vote."
Sheikh Hasina, however, said there is a group of people in the country who
are twisting things.
"Whatever you say they won't like it because their income or consultancy will stop if they don't talk or defame Bangladesh abroad," she said.
She added that they actually don't want Bangladesh to move forward.