PM Hasina commissions five modern warships

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday commissioned Bangladesh Navy's five modern warships -- BNS Umar Farooq, BNS Abu Ubaidah, BNS Prottasha, BNS Darshak and BNS Tallashi-- at Naval Berth-1 in Chattogram, reports UNB.



The prime minister commissioned the ships through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban in the capital.



Chief of Naval Staff admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, on behalf of the prime minister, formally handed over the "commissioning forman [statement]" of the ship to the respective captains of the ships at the Naval Berth.



