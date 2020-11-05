PM Hasina commissions five modern warships

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday commissioned Bangladesh Navy's five modern warships -- BNS Umar Farooq, BNS Abu Ubaidah, BNS Prottasha, BNS Darshak and BNS Tallashi-- at Naval Berth-1 in Chattogram, reports UNB.
The prime minister commissioned the ships through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban in the capital.
Chief of Naval Staff admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, on behalf of the prime minister, formally handed over the "commissioning forman [statement]" of the ship to the respective captains of the ships at the Naval Berth.
An audio-visual presentation was made in the five ships that included two frigates --BNS Umar Farooq and BNS Abu Ubaidah--, one corvette --BNS Prottasha-and two survey ships --BNS Darshak and BNS Tallashi. Of these, two survey ships were constructed at Khulna Shipyard.
The captains of the five ships -- captain AM Shamsul Haque of Prottasha, captain Gazi Golam Morshed of Umar Farooq, captain Ashrafuzzaman of Abu Ubaidah, lieutenant commander Kamrul Ahsan of Tallashi and lieutenant commander Nazmus Sakib Sourav -- received the commissioning forman.