PM emphasises on creating awareness about insurance

Prime minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged insurance companies to take initiatives so that the level of awareness among people could be raised over the benefits of opening insurance policies.

"There is a lack of awareness among people about the facilities of insurance. I hope that those who are involved in the insurance sector will take initiatives so that awareness among people could be increased," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the “National Insurance Day-2021” held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC). She joined the programme virtually from her official residence -- Ganobhaban.

The theme of this year's National Insurance Day is “Mujib Borsher Ongikar, Bima Hok Sobar”.