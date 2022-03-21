PM for global efforts to eliminate all racial discriminations

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has laid emphasis on intensifying global efforts towards the total elimination of all forms of racial discrimination.

The Prime Minister came up with the call in a message on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, said a handout Sunday.

“On this auspicious day, let us intensify global efforts towards the total elimination of all forms of racial discrimination for realising an inclusive, resilient, peaceful, and tolerant world where no one will be left behind,” the premier said.