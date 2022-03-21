PM for global efforts to eliminate all racial discriminations

“On the solemn occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, I, on behalf of the people and the Government of Bangladesh, join the international community in renewing our unwavering commitment to fight against all forms of racism, racial discrimination, and xenophobia, and to promote tolerance, inclusion, and unity,” she added.
She mentioned that Bangladesh’s firm and uncompromising position against all forms of discrimination is deeply rooted in her history.
“The horrific experiences of exclusion from racial, linguistic, and ethnic prejudices that we had to endure inspired us to stand firm against all forms of racism and intolerance. The clarion call that our Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, made on 7 March, 1971, mobilised Bangalees to stand strong against systematic discrimination by waging a successful War of Liberation,” she said.
“Hence, respect for human rights and justice, as well as the elimination of all types of discrimination, is embedded in our constitution,” she continued.
Hasina said a party to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), Bangladesh promotes international cooperation amongst and between all races, civilisations, cultures, and religions.
As a testimony to such unflinching commitment to non-discrimination and tolerance, Bangladesh globally promotes the concept of ‘Culture of Peace’, she added.
It is indeed a depressing reality that the world is still severely plagued with racism, racial discrimination, intolerance, and xenophobia, she said.
“The brutal persecution of Rohingya in our vicinity is a glaring example. Moreover, with the spread of digital platforms, racism, and racial discrimination, unfortunately, are taking violent forms, necessitating an action-oriented approach to combat these evils. Against this backdrop, the theme of this year’s observance of the day, ‘Voices for action against racism,’ is particularly relevant,” she said.
It calls for consolidated and meaningful action towards combating racial discrimination, the premier added.