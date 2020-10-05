PM for prompt action against child repression

Mentioning that she was moved immensely by unnatural death of any child elsewhere across the globe, prime minister Sheikh Hasina today sounded a note of warning against child repression as her government gave special attention on securing every children’s life, reports BSS.

“We are taking measures to ensure their (children) security. We are giving special attention on taking immediate action once repression on the children in any form takes place. We want our children to be safe and good human beings,” she said while virtually inaugurating the World Children’s Day and Child Rights Week-2020.

The premier opened the event as the chief guest from her official Ganabhaban residence here through a video conference organised by the women and children affairs ministry from Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium.

Recalling the assassination of her 10-year old brother Sheikh Russell along with other children and the Father of the Nation and most of his family members on 15 August, 1975, she said, “I am shocked seriously whenever witness unnatural death of any child, no matter it takes place at home or abroad or on the Bay of Bengal or beside the Mediterranean Sea.”

She reiterated her desire that they wanted to turn the world into a suitable and peaceful abode for the children.