PM Hasina among top 3 Commonwealth inspirational women leadership

“For me whilst I am inspired all the time by so many women and girls, I would like to name three phenomenal leaders in our Commonwealth -- Jacinda Arden, the prime minister of New Zealand, Mia Amor Mottley, the prime minister of Barbados and Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of Bangladesh -- for their leadership during Covid-19 in their roles in their respective countries.”

The Commonwealth Secretary-General said: “All three leaders alongside so many other women have given me hope for a world that delivers a common future for women and men and serves all of our common good.”