PM Hasina asks home minister to take action against attackers

He said Islam does not allow and authorise any Muslim to go for destructive acts in the case of the defamation of the religion and it is quite unacceptable to Islam.

"One can stage protests and demand the government bring the perpetrators to justice and give them punishment," he said.

In the case of defamation of the Holy Quran, the Quran does not give anyone the authority to destroy anything of other religion, the cabinet secretary added.