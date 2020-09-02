PM Hasina asks party leaders to work together to win in upcoming by-polls

While addressing the meeting held at the party’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue, the PM simultaneously instructed her party leaders to work more for further strengthening the AL.

She stressed the need for unity among the party leaders and activists for working in favour of the AL candidates in some upcoming by-elections of the Jatiya Sangsad and local bodies.

“We’ll have to work together for the win of the party-nominated candidates in some upcoming by-polls despite the AL has huge votes in everywhere as the people have trust and confidence in the party,” she said.