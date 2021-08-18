PM Hasina asks secretaries to make sure all plans implemented

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina asked the secretaries to make sure that all plans are implemented for the country’s development keeping the perspective plan and delta plan in mind.
The prime minister said this while speaking at the meeting with all secretaries of the public service.
Held at the NEC auditorium, the prime minister joined it from her official residence Ganobhaban.
She said the government has laid the foundation to take the country forward in the days to come.
Referring to the perspective plan and delta plan, "We have to make much progress in the future, we have taken that plan."
Hasina said the prime task of the government is to provide a better life to people at the grassroots.
“People could get free from poverty, get a developed life, get a chance to avail of all the basic rights including food, clothes, shelter, medicare and education,” she said.
Hasina asked all to work sincerely so that the Independence that came at the cost of blood of millions must not fail.
“We will take Bangladesh forward as a developed and prosperous country as we have already attained the recognition as a developing country,” she said.