PM Hasina blasts those tarnishing Bangladesh’s image abroad

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday came down heavily on those who are tarnishing the image of Bangladesh abroad, reports UNB.

"Some people, staying abroad, criticise and tarnish the image of the country. As we've elevated the country to a dignified position with our hard work, now their business is to undermine the country," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while addressing a civic reception arranged by the US Awami League at New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott hotel here.