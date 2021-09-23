PM Hasina calls for intensified global actions over Rohingya crisis

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has demanded intensified global actions with “real urgency” to repatriate Rohingyas, saying major international powers inaction over the crisis shocked Bangladesh as it has been hosting over 1 million Rohingya refugees on humanitarian grounds straining the country’s resources.

“As I repeatedly said they (Rohingyas) are Myanmar’s nationals and hence, they must go back to their homeland, Myanmar, in safety and dignity,” she told a high-level interaction of global stakeholders on the side-lines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on Tuesday afternoon (Bangladesh Time early Wednesday).

Sheikh Hasina insisted that the issue was a matter of regional and global security concerns and therefore it needed urgent resolution while “I would like to emphasize that whatever we are doing in Bangladesh is purely on a temporary basis”.

She said the international community “must do everything possible to make sure the Rohingyas return to their homeland as they themselves also wish to return to their home”.