PM Hasina calls Pranab 'true friend' of Bangladesh

“I always recall with profound respect his invaluable contributions to our Liberation War,” she said, also terming him as a celebrated politician of the sub-continent.

The PM said Mukherjee always extended his cooperation to her family while they were in exile in India following the 15 August 1975 killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“In such a bad time Pranab Mukherjee always enquired about my family and stood beside us in any of our necessity,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said she also drew Mukherjee’s cooperation and encouragement even after her return to Bangladesh.