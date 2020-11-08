PM Hasina congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Prothom Alo English Desk
US presidential candidate Joe Biden, accompanied by US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, adjusts his protective face mask as he calls for the mandatory wearing of masks while speaking to newsmen following a briefing on the coronavirus disease pandemic with public health experts during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, US, on 13 August 2020Reuters

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris, reports news agency UNB.

Biden, 77, beat Donald Trump in a heated election held last week to become the 46th president of the United States. His running mate Kamala Harris made history as the first Black woman to become vice president.

Biden positioned himself to be a leader who “seeks not to divide, but to unify” a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.

“I sought this office to restore the soul of America and to make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home,” said Biden in a prime-time victory speech not far from his Delaware home, reports the news agency quoting AP.

