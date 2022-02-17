Bangladesh

PM Hasina directs to frame universal pension scheme for all above 60

Prothom Alo English Desk
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday directed authorities concerned to frame a universal pension scheme for the people aged above 60, including those worked in the non-formal sector in line with the electoral manifesto of Bangladesh Awami League.

She made the directive while witnessing a presentation of "Introduction of Universal Pension System'' at her official residence Ganabhaban, reports BSS.

The finance division made the presentation in the morning, said prime minister's assistant press secretary MM Emrul Kayas.

“The prime minister directed to design a universal pension scheme for all the people aged above 60, who worked in public, private sectors and all sorts of informal sectors,” he said.

The premier also asked to set up an authority over the universal pension scheme, he added.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, planning minister MA Mannan, prime minister’s principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus, senior secretary of finance division Abdur Rouf Talukder, PMO senior secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, secretary of economic relations division Fatima Yasmin, secretary of planning division Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty and other high officials were present.

