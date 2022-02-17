PM Hasina directs to frame universal pension scheme for all above 60

“The prime minister directed to design a universal pension scheme for all the people aged above 60, who worked in public, private sectors and all sorts of informal sectors,” he said.
The premier also asked to set up an authority over the universal pension scheme, he added.
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, planning minister MA Mannan, prime minister’s principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus, senior secretary of finance division Abdur Rouf Talukder, PMO senior secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, secretary of economic relations division Fatima Yasmin, secretary of planning division Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty and other high officials were present.