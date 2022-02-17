PM Hasina directs to frame universal pension scheme for all above 60

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday directed authorities concerned to frame a universal pension scheme for the people aged above 60, including those worked in the non-formal sector in line with the electoral manifesto of Bangladesh Awami League.

She made the directive while witnessing a presentation of "Introduction of Universal Pension System'' at her official residence Ganabhaban, reports BSS.

The finance division made the presentation in the morning, said prime minister's assistant press secretary MM Emrul Kayas.