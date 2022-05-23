PM Hasina for enhancing financial cooperation to improve regional crisis management

The session is being held in a hybrid modality from 23 to 27 May at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok and online on 75th anniversary of ESCAP.

Sheikh Hasina spelled out her suggestions, calling for requesting for International Support Measures to the graduating countries in a more pragmatic way along with enhancing regional financial cooperation to improve regional crisis management capacity.

In her proposals, she also advocated for taking action-oriented steps to facilitate collaboration in pursuit of knowledge and innovation and assisting member states to get united to pursue sufficient allocation of funds and technology for climate change victim countries.

The Prime Minister in her another proposal said, “Leveraging ICT for employment generation and growth of IT, and it enabled services to cope with the 4th IR (Industrial Revolution).”

Sheikh Hasina said when the world is struggling to recover the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict came as a huge blow to the global economic and social stability.

“The poor and developing countries are experiencing the brunt of the war,” she said.

The Prime Minister said the theme of the session, ‘A common agenda to advance sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific’, is rightly chosen to strengthen regional cooperation, partnership and solidarity for a sustainable world.