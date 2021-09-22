PM Hasina for forming Women Leaders’ Network to pursue gender equality

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday laid special emphasis on forming a Women Leaders’ Network as it can act as a force to ensure gender equality.

“It is greatly empowering to be with you all. I strongly feel that we can establish a Women Leaders’ Network which can bring us together, not just for one-off meetings, but to act as a force to ensure real actions to achieve gender equality,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing a high level meeting on Women Leaders, convened by the president of the General Assembly.