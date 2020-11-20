PM Hasina for global action against widespread use of antibiotics

Saying that prevention is better than cure, she called upon the global leaders to make this timely initiative successful by providing advocacy, technical and financial support for effective implementation of the recommendations of the' Inter Agency Coordination Group on Antimicrobial Resistance' to address the global antimicrobial resistance crisis.



Prime minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley, directors general of World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) and World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) also spoke at the programme.



WHO (World Health Organization), FAO (Food and Agricultural Organization) and OIE (World Organization for Animal Health) took the initiative to establish this group for coordinated action and collective global governance to address the serious challenges of the Antimicrobial Resistance.



