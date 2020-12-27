PM Hasina for strong connectivity with neighbours

Noting that effective connectivity is required for trade and business, she said Bangladesh can easily establish a strong and effective connectivity with the Southeastern countries due to its geographical location and that is why the government has taken different measures to this end.

The prime minister said the Awami League government in its first tenure in 1996 had upgraded the Chattogram and Sylhet airports as international ones while developed the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport massively.

“Now, we are upgrading Cox’s Bazar and Syedpur airports as international ones while construction works of third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and expansion of Sylhet international airport is going on, and the remaining work will be done gradually,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina named the Dash 8-400 aircraft as “Dhrubotara” mentioning that other brand new aircraft included by her government has been named as Palki, Arun Alo, Akash Pradip, Raanga Pravat, Meghdoot, Mayurpankhi, Akash Beena, Hongshobalaka, Gangchil, Achin Pakhi and Sonar Tori in accordance with the country’s nature.