PM Hasina for well-coordinated global efforts to overcome food, energy, financial crises

Sheikh Hasina sought effective role of the advanced economies and financial institutions to face the crisis in an effective way.

She said the Russia-Ukraine war made the situation extremely volatile, while the short supply and unusual price hike of food, fuel and other commodities already put serious strain on the lives of the common people.

The LDCs (Least Developed Countries) and SIDs (Small Island Developing States) are bearing the heaviest brunt and they need immediate and targeted support measures to overcome this situation, she said.

She urged the advanced economies and multilateral financial institutions to come forward and grant duty-free-quota-free market access, and more accessible financing.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has formed the group aimed at facing the ongoing global crisis arising out due to Ukraine-Russia war and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Against the backdrop of the global crisis, Sheikh Hasina placed four proposals to overcome the situation.

In the first proposal, she said, “First, we must strengthen global solidarity and adopt a well-coordinated response. The G-7, G-20, OECD, and international financial institutions have a crucial role to play.”