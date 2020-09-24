PM Hasina gives Tk 17.5m to Narayanganj blast victim families

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday gave financial assistance of Taka 17.5 million to 35 families of the victims who died and suffered injuries in an air conditioner (AC) blast at a mosque in Narayanganj sadar upazila recently, reports BSS.
“Tk 500,000 was given as cash support for each of the 35 families of the dead and injured people in the deadly explosion,” PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.
The deputy commissioner of Narayanganj was directed to hand over the cheques for the donation of the prime minister to the victims’ families, he said.
As many as 33 people died and several others were critically injured in the explosion at Pashchim Talla Baitus Salat Jame Mosque in Fatullah around 8:45pm after esha prayers on 4 September.