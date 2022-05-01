PM Hasina greets all on Eid-Ul-Fitr

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

In a video message on the eve of the biggest religious festival of the Muslims, the prime minister said the holy Eid-Ul-Fitr has come again after one month of fasting.

Sheikh Hasina said, "Eid-Ul-Fitr means happiness and joy, let us share the joy and happiness of Eid-Ul-Fitr among us all."