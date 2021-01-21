PM Hasina greets new US president Joe Biden

Prothom Alo English Desk

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated Joe Biden, the 46th president of the US, reports UNB.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen termed Biden's win as a victory for democracy.


Talking to reporters at state guesthouse Padma after receiving COVID-19 vaccine from India as gift, the minister said they are very delighted to see Biden as the US president.

Momen said the Biden administration returned to the Paris Agreement which is good news for Bangladesh.

"You know that our prime minister Sheikh Hasina is the president of Climate Vulnerable Forum. We thanked Joe Biden specially," said the foreign minister.

