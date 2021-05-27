PM Hasina inaugurates 14-storey Dak Bhaban

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday inaugurated the 14-storey Dak Bhaban, the new administrative headquarters of the Bangladesh Postal Directorate having all the modern facilities, at Agargaon in the city.

Joining virtually the opening ceremony of the building, from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital, she said that a developed and favourable working environment has been created for the employees of postal directorate with inauguration of the Dak Bhaban, reports BSS.

The prime minister, however, hoped that the Dak Bhaban would usher the work of the postal directorate into dynamism.

She also released memorial postal stamps, marking the grand opening of the Bhaban.