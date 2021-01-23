PM Hasina inaugurates Ashrayan-2 project in Mujib Borsho

The government has constructed 66,189 houses at a total cost of Tk 11.68 billion (1,168 crore). Each unit has two rooms, a kitchen, a toilet and a veranda, constructed at a cost of Tk 1.75 lakh.

Another 100,000 houses will be distributed among the poor next month.

Besides the Ashrayan project, the PMO will rehabilitate 3,715 homeless families in 743 barracks in 44 villages across 36 upazilas of 21 districts during the Mujib Borsho.

The PMO prepared a list of 885,622 families in 2020, of which 293,361 are landless and homeless, while 592,261 have just 1-10 decimal land parcels but no housing facility.

The Ashrayan project rehabilitated some 320,058 landless and homeless families between 1997 and December 2020.