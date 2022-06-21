PM Hasina inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona

Later, she landed at the Sylhet Osmani International Airport and then went to Sylhet Circuit house, where she is scheduled to hold a meeting with the divisional and district administration as well as local Awami League leaders.

The authorities earlier called out army troops to cooperate the civil administration in evacuating people or reaching support to marooned people while navy and air force units subsequently were summoned particularly in northeastern Sylhet region as it now appeared as a sea.