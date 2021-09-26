PM Hasina reaches Washington DC from New York

He said the flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines departed John F Kennedy International Airport, New York for Washington DC at 9:15am (local time).
Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) ambassador Rabab Fatima saw the prime minister off at the JFK international airport while Bangladesh ambassador to the USA M Shahidul Islam received her at Dallas International Airport in Washington DC.
Earlier, the prime minister reached New York on 19 September after a two-day stopover in Helsinki, the Finland capital.
During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
She delivered her speech in Bangla on 24 September following the footprint of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
From 19 to 24 September, Sheikh Hasina attended several high-level and close-door meetings as well as bilateral talks with head of governments, states and organisations.
She planted a tree sapling and inaugurated a bench at the UN Gardens in North Lawn of the UN Headquarters in honour of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 20 September marking his birth centenary.
The prime minister is expected to return home on 1 October.