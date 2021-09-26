PM Hasina reaches Washington DC from New York

He said the flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines departed John F Kennedy International Airport, New York for Washington DC at 9:15am (local time).

Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) ambassador Rabab Fatima saw the prime minister off at the JFK international airport while Bangladesh ambassador to the USA M Shahidul Islam received her at Dallas International Airport in Washington DC.

Earlier, the prime minister reached New York on 19 September after a two-day stopover in Helsinki, the Finland capital.

During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.