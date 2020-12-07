PM Hasina says FTA to consolidate Bangladesh-Bhutan ties

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the Bangladesh-Bhutan Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) would further consolidate the relations between the two neighbouring countries for mutual benefit.

“The PTA which both sides signed Sunday will contribute to further consolidating the relations between our two countries,” she said, joining the signing ceremony virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka.

She added that the PTA signing was held today to make the day memorable as on this day in 1971, Bhutan became the first country in the world to recognise Bangladesh’s independence and it marks the 50th anniversary of bilateral and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“It is time to make our extraordinary relations even more meaningful for mutual benefits and for the overall development and well-being of our citizens. It is in this spirit that we have signed today the Bangladesh-Bhutan PTA,” said the PM.