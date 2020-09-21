PM Hasina says to prepare for second possible wave

The government fears a second wave of coronavirus infection in late October and November in the country. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed to prepare to this end in light of the existing experience.

The prime minister issued the directive in an unscheduled discussion during a virtual cabinet meeting she presided over on Monday.

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam announced the decision at a press briefing at the secretariat. An inter-ministerial meeting has been called on Tuesday as part of preparations, he said.

Raising awareness for everybody to wear masks was stressed at the meeting and directives was issued to run campaigns regarding the issue at mosques during Zohr and Maghreb prayers.