PM Hasina seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to fight climate change

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday sought robust international collaboration as she placed a five-point proposal to protect the planet from the adverse impact of climate change, reports BSS.
“To protect the planet and ourselves (from the adverse impact of climate change), I would suggest that political leadership must encourage robust international collaboration,” she said in her first proposal.
The premier made the proposal through a video message at a high-level virtual roundtable on climate action on the sidelines of the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
In her second proposal, the prime minister said the global temperature increase must be limited up to 1.5 degree Celsius and all Paris provisions must be implemented.
Thirdly, she said the promised funds have to be made available to the vulnerable countries.
In the fourth proposal, Sheikh Hasina said polluting countries must increase their NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions) through necessary mitigation measures.
“Recognise that rehabilitation of the climate refugees is a global responsibility,” she said in the fifth proposal.
Thanking the UN secretary general for his concern regarding the impacts of climate change, the prime minister pointed out that Bangladesh has some ideas and experiences to share on adaptation and resilience.
“We’ve prepared Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 to deal with the challenges of climate change and water management,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina said the government has built 4, 291 cyclone shelters and 523 flood shelters in the country, while 56 thousand volunteers are available to facilitate preparation prior to any cyclone.
“That’s why we’ve joined the ‘REAP’ (Risk-informed Early Action Partnership) initiative which aims to make one billion people around the world safer from disasters by 2025,” she said.
In this context, she mentioned Bangladesh is the current chair of CVF (Climate Vulnerable Forum), while Global Center of Adaptation’s regional office was established in Dhaka recently.
UN secretary general Antonio Guterres convened the event while Femi Oke, a journalist of the United Kingdom, moderated the roundtable.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres delivered the introductory remarks at the 90-minute event that featured a roundtable discussion with around 20 global climate leaders from governments, the private sector and civil society.
UK prime minister Boris Johnson, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte, president of Chile Sebastian Pinera Echenique, Nigerian president Mahamadou Issoufou, Fijian prime minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Bhutanese prime minister Lotay Tshering spoke at the high-level event.
UN secretary general’s special envoy on climate action and finance Mark Carney, president of Microsoft Brad Smith, chief minister of Indian Bihar state Nitish Kumar, CEO of European Climate Foundation Laurence Tubiana, Brazilian largest private sector bank Itau-Unibanco CEO Candido Botelho Bracher, CEO of the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) Dinah McLeod also took part in the roundtable.