PM Hasina seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to fight climate change

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday sought robust international collaboration as she placed a five-point proposal to protect the planet from the adverse impact of climate change, reports BSS.

“To protect the planet and ourselves (from the adverse impact of climate change), I would suggest that political leadership must encourage robust international collaboration,” she said in her first proposal.

The premier made the proposal through a video message at a high-level virtual roundtable on climate action on the sidelines of the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.