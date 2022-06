Prime minister Sheikh Hasina had also sent mangoes as a gift to the Indian president, prime minister of India along with chief ministers of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam last year.

The mangoes are a memento of the friendship between the two countries and this is the peak season of mangoes in Bangladesh.

The relationship between Bangladesh and India has reached a new height and the "Mango and Hilsa diplomacy" is making the ties more gratifying, said the official.