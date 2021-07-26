PM Hasina sends mangoes to Indonesian president

The embassy in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia handed over 1,000 kg of Bangladeshi mangoes for the president at Merdeka presidential palace in Jakarta recently.
Presidential palace protocol of the president secretariat, personal officer staff of the president and protocol officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia received the gift.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina earlier sent mangoes for South Asian leaders, including Indian president Ram Nath Kovind, prime minister Narendra Modi, Maldives' president Ibrahim Mohammed Solih, Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, and Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.